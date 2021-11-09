Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $37,000 in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

LAZR opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.