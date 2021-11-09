Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $40,000 Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,578 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,876,000 after buying an additional 603,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after buying an additional 550,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,918,000 after buying an additional 463,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

PRU stock opened at $111.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $115.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.94.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

