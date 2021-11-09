Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys New Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 2.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 31.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 0.8% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $637.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $561.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.01 and a 1-year high of $649.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.14, for a total transaction of $1,214,069.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total transaction of $556,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $20,130,040. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

