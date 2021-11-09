Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $31.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

