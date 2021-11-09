Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Shares in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 36,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Employers by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,043,000 after acquiring an additional 93,670 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 195.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after acquiring an additional 793,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Employers by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Employers by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,622,000 after acquiring an additional 38,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Employers by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 497,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

NYSE:EIG opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.04.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.