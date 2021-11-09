Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 47,690 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.21% of Alignment Healthcare worth $176,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,448,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

ALHC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $445,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,001 shares of company stock worth $5,173,082.

Shares of ALHC opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

