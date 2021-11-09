Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,479 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.0% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 629,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 591.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 42,572 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 20.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of MAN opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.24. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.71 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.05.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.