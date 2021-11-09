Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,043 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $16,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth about $23,875,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,727,000 after buying an additional 178,530 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 104.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 304,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,864,000 after buying an additional 155,773 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,309,000 after buying an additional 141,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1,814.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 94,743 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STC opened at $74.87 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $40.95 and a twelve month high of $75.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $836.73 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STC. TD Securities began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

