Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,408,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.82% of Option Care Health worth $189,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,086,000 after buying an additional 5,933,454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 5,406.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,369,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,378,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

OPCH opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPCH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

