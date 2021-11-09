Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $207.23 Million Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,570,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $207,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WABC. TheStreet cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

WABC stock opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.57 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

