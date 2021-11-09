Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,604 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.79% of Yandex worth $198,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Yandex by 16.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Yandex by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Yandex during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 31.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 172,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after buying an additional 41,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 66.3% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 193,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 77,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $86.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $58.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

