United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stake Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,682 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of United Therapeutics worth $17,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $202.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.43 and a 52 week high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $619,498.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,677,926 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

