Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 43,000 Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,318 shares of company stock valued at $226,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot stock opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $61.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

