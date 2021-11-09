Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in PVH by 229.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,701 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 15.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PVH by 3,169.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 62,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PVH by 8.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

PVH opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

