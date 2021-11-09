Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 94,359 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of bluebird bio worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLUE opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $723.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 71.89% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.94) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

