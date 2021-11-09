Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Catalent worth $17,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 7.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Catalent by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,420,000 after buying an additional 120,413 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at $1,912,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at $2,065,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.87 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $214,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

