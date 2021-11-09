AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Announces Earnings Results

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03.

AMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.92.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $1,327,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 220,852 shares of company stock valued at $7,885,605 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMC Entertainment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,035 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of AMC Entertainment worth $72,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

