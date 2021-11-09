Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $194.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,912.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 235,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 78.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LINC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

