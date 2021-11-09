PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.810-$10.810 EPS.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $173.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $192.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.15 and a 200-day moving average of $164.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.39.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

