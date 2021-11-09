Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $17,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $95,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total value of $196,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,479 shares of company stock worth $1,859,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $211.69 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.23 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.22 and a 200-day moving average of $184.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

