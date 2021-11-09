Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $18,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Garmin by 34.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Garmin in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Garmin in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Garmin by 46.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $146.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.49. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $112.82 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

