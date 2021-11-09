Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stake Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 244.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $115,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $126,230.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $86,132.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,591. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.00 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.82.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNLI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

