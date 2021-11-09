Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Increased to C$113.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.69.

Shares of TMTNF stock opened at $90.38 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.35.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

