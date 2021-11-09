AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 35,423 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,423 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACB stock opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -140.43 and a beta of 1.10. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 26.17 and a quick ratio of 25.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

