Morgan Stanley Increases Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $200.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on W. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $302.58.

NYSE W opened at $244.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $221.09 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total value of $1,462,455.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,009,247. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Wayfair by 144.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Wayfair by 13.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Wayfair by 20.0% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 7.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

