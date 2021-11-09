Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 33,147 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 884,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $70,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

