Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 21.8% in the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,464 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 9,715.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 412,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 408,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 8.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,236,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 175,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 26.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 581,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,503,000 after purchasing an additional 122,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $408,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $652,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,876 shares of company stock worth $2,330,502. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

BLKB opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,639.36 and a beta of 1.05. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

