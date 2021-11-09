Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $13,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of EHC opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $60.85 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.30.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.