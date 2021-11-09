Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 8,875 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLI. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLI shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

CLI stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.03. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

