Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JNCE. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.55.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 43,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 75,218 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

