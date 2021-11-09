Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.55.

JNCE stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $458.09 million, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 21.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

