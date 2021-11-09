Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Taitron Components has increased its dividend by 45.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

TAIT stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

