Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 18.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Provident Financial Services has a payout ratio of 52.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

NYSE PFS opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Provident Financial Services worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFS shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

