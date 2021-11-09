Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Materion has increased its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Materion has a payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Materion to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. Materion has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average of $73.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

