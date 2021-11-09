DEAPcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $17.97 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 73.1% against the dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $53.83 million and approximately $17.97 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00051007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00225622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00094688 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,682,268,853 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.