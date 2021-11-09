Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2682 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Essential Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 59.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.
Shares of WTRG stock opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $51.42.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.
In other news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.
Essential Utilities Company Profile
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
