Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2682 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Essential Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 59.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

