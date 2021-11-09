Loop Capital Cuts SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target to $4.00

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.81% from the company’s current price.

SDC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.09.

Shares of SDC opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,046,000 after buying an additional 2,304,313 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 777,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

