eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.22.

EHTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHTH stock opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. eHealth has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.31. The firm has a market cap of $787.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of -0.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.78). eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eHealth will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

