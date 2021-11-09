Diversified Healthcare Trust’s (DHC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 851.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,193,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,676 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,601,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,481 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,970,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 969,016 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,602,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 960,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,889,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 830,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

