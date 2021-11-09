TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.70% from the stock’s current price.

TEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €30.90 ($36.35) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TAG Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.77 ($31.49).

ETR:TEG opened at €26.41 ($31.07) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.86. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 1-year high of €29.37 ($34.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

