Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2021

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €85.00 ($100.00) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s previous close.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €89.34 ($105.10).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €79.40 ($93.41) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €83.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €80.87.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.