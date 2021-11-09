Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €85.00 ($100.00) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s previous close.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €89.34 ($105.10).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €79.40 ($93.41) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €83.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €80.87.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

