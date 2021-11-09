Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 9,680 Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 44.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth $1,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth $978,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth $6,367,000.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $794.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 13.68%. Cambium Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMBM. TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $358,220.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

