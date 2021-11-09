Paloma Partners Management Co Has $475,000 Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 60,052 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072,612 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,965,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after acquiring an additional 479,136 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 217,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

