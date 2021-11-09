Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Holdings Raised by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 123.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,404 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 112,767 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter worth $1,215,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 369.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 260,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 205,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 49.3% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 1.12. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQX. TheStreet raised Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

