Paloma Partners Management Co Has $498,000 Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 46.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $971,243,000 after purchasing an additional 180,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $965,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,206,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $675,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,186,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 963,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $194.13 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.24 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.34%.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.