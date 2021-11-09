WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Stake Lifted by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in WNS were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in WNS by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 44.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 2,588.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 51.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the second quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research increased their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $88.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.94. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. WNS has a 1 year low of $65.19 and a 1 year high of $91.03.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

