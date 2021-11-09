Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 38,064 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 292.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,064 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,819 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 28.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,700,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,117,000 after acquiring an additional 596,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 339.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 230.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth about $7,876,000. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGRO opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.13. Adecoagro S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $289.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AGRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

