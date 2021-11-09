9,464 Shares in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $207,000.

BECN opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $53.32.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BECN shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

