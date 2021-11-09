Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 350 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,217,000 after purchasing an additional 270,660 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,410,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,342,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,507,000 after purchasing an additional 295,759 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 776,467 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

