Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 74,453 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,465 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,286,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 984,452 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 922,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,573,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,136,000 after purchasing an additional 833,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.